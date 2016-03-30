7 iconic American products making a comeback

Nostalgia's not usually a factor when it comes to consumer electronics. Instead, it's a field where new, shiny objects tend to rule the day.

But a curious trend has emerged over the past few years. Alongside the ever-morphing form factors of smartphones and virtual reality headsets, a retro phase has quietly popped up among electronics companies as they try to tap into the never-ending fascination with the '80s and '90s — and test the strength of once-powerful but seemingly antiquated brands and products. In some cases, it appears to be working. But nostalgia's not cheap.

Here's a look at some of the most notable products that have taken a victory lap.

— By Chris Morris, special to CNBC

