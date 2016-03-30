After-hours buzz: Micron, Medivation, EPE & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:
Micron Technology shares ticked up in extended trading after reporting a lower quarterly profit loss than expected.
The semiconductor heavyweight posted a loss of 5 cents per share on revenues of $2.93 billion. That's higher earnings and lower sales than the expected loss of 8 cents per share on revenues of $3.05 billion, forecast by Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company was under pressure after 10 percent declines in both sales and prices of a memory technology called DRAM, the company said, in a statement.