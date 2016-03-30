After-hours buzz: Micron, Medivation, EPE & more

This mega-cap tech stock is about to fall Tuesday, 29 Mar 2016 | 1:36 PM ET

Shares of Medivation moved higher after the bell on a report that it might be a takeover target. The company has no plans to sell itself but may be working with JPMorgan to field interest from other companies, Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources.

Medivation is the company behind Xtandi, a prostate cancer treatment. On Monday, the company announced a new chief financial officer.

Progress Software shares tumbled after the enterprise app developer posted worse-than-expected quarterly results. The company, which boasts clients like eBay and Nielsen, posted earnings of 27 cents per share on $90 million in revenue, below the 28 cents per share on $93 million in revenue predicted in Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.