It's been a rough start to the year for Apple.

While the stock has rallied double digits in the past month, it still has a ways to go before reaching its 52-week intraday high of $134.54.

The seemingly downward trend has not been lost on analysts. Many have downgraded the stock and slashed price targets over the past few months.

At the center are concerns over fledgling iPhone 6 sales and the fear that iPhone 7 sales will disappoint.