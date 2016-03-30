"It's pretty easy, maybe second-grade math, to understand that perhaps all developed bond markets are kind of in the same pot," Gross said. "Yes, you can get 1.8 percent, but you do so with a lot of risk."

Gross' comments came after the release of his April investment outlook, where he warned against investing in negative-yielding securities.

"Capital gains and the expectations for future gains will become Giant Pandas — very rare and sort of inefficient at reproduction," Gross said in the outlook. "I'm saying that developed and emerging economies are flying at stall speed and they've got to bump up nominal GDP growth rates or else. Cross your fingers."



While capital gains have been "wonderful" over the past month, even emerging markets have been flat over the past year, he told CNBC.