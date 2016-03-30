Box CEO: Companies with conscience do THIS

If an embattled North Carolina law stands, businesses might stop holding events there, freeze hiring and even pull offices out of the state, a technology CEO told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" Wednesday.

"That's a lever that companies with a conscience have," said Aaron Levie, CEO and co-founder of Box, an enterprise cloud storage and security company. "And I think it's moving the needle."

The tech sector is one of many to join the growing opposition to a law in North Carolina they say slashed non-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's Tim Cook and YouTube cofounder Chad Hurley are among the more than 90 executives that have slammed the law aimed at enforcing separate-gender bathrooms, according to a statement from the Human Rights Campaign.