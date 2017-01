Chipotle files for Better Burger name trademark Wednesday, 30 Mar 2016 | 3:48 PM ET

Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed on Wednesday that it filed a trademark application for "Better Burger," sending the stock up 2.5 percent in after-hours trading.



The fast-casual chain is considering opening a burger chain as a growth seed for the company.

"We have two non-Chipotle growth seeds open now ― ShopHouse and Pizzeria Locale ― and have noted before that the Chipotle model could be applied to a wide variety of foods," a spokesman from Chipotle told CNBC.