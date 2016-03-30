Detroit became the poster child for the damage done by the Great Recession — an auto industry that was completely decimated, topped off with a population exodus and housing collapse, all years in the making. After the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Motor City is pushing for a comeback, driven in part by local businesses with a belief in the city's future.
"People complain about not being able to keep up with restaurant openings downtown," said Sandy Baruah, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber, which notes that since 2013, there has been at least $3.4 billion in investment and development announced in the city, including 125 new restaurants and retail establishments that have recently opened. "There's economic opportunity here. We are seeing people come back into the city to work, live and play."