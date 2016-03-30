Resources are also plentiful for current and aspiring business owners. TechTown, which is now a nonprofit, was founded in 2000 by Wayne State University, General Motors and Henry Ford Health System and serves as the city's innovation hub. From 2008 through 2015, there have been nearly 1,600 companies served and more than 1,200 jobs created. More than $122 million has been raised in funding by TechTown's companies in that time frame.

TechTown rents space to start-ups, connects them to capital resources and accelerates and incubates companies via several programs with varying focuses, including technology, health care and traditional brick-and-mortar retail. The space is a renovated former Chevrolet facility where the Corvette was designed, and that culture of innovation is still present.

"The biggest opportunity is the low barrier to entry," said TechTown president and CEO Ned Staebler, who added, "You can get up with a relatively low amount of capital due to low real estate costs in a relatively short amount of time."



But half of the businesses leveraging TechTown's resources are not in the technology space. April Anderson of Good Cakes and Bakes is one of the brick-and-mortar businesses working with the TechTown's SWOT City program (Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities and Threats), on accounting and marketing. Anderson's organic and locally sourced ingredients have gained national attention — she's even served Oprah, but it's the people in the community that mean the most to the entrepreneur, who launched her business in 2013.

