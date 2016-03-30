She was one of the most important people on Wall Street — one of the top women in the entire financial world. But when Lehman fell in 2008, the bank's former chief financial officer, Erin Callan Montella, was dragged down, too.



Currently, the ex-Wall Streeter is warning women against the dangers of putting career success above everything else and sharing some of the biggest takeaways from her new memoir "Full Circle: A memoir of leaning in too far and the journey back."

"I think the book is intended to be an introspective reflection on my career, and I had to take responsibility for what I was doing in that position, at that point in time," Callan Montella told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Wednesday.

"I wanted to take accountability for my own actions. How did I get there? Why was I in that place? It wasn't random. It wasn't chaos. It was all the things I had done up until then. And be clear with myself and with others about what I thought my role was," she added.

