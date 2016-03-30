Stock market bears will point out that the last time we saw these types of profit declines, for this length of time, was during the depths of the financial crisis. Thomson Reuters Senior Research Analyst Greg Harrison notes that we last saw three-consecutive quarters of profit declines between the third quarter of 2007 and the third quarter of 2009, when the streak stood at nine quarters. The bulls will note that the stock market rallied sharply from those depressed levels.



Of course, companies don't operate in a vacuum, and they will be impacted by bigger picture, or macro economic developments across the globe. Many economists are predicting a slowdown in U.S. and global growth.



However, with U.S. stocks now erasing their losses for the year, outright monetary easing by prominent central banks, and a Fed that has signaled it may be more accommodative in its own monetary policies, the attention may now turn toward the health of corporate fundamentals.

Ultimately, traders and investors will be deciding which to emphasize, and whether or not central banking policies still have the efficacy they used to. It's important to note that the health of corporate earnings doesn't necessarily translate into stock market losses, but it may be another factor to consider before making the case for which direction the market is headed.

Earnings season unofficially kicks off the week of April 11, when companies including Alcoa and JPMorgan Chase report.