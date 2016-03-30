And we're already seeing a backlash. In the last few weeks, several Chinese deals have reportedly been stymied by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., an inter-agency committee that is tasked with reviewing foreign takeovers for national security concerns. Go Scale Capital's proposed investment in the LED lighting business Lumileds of the Dutch conglomerate Philips was scuttled after encountering "unforeseen concerns." The board of Fairchild Semiconductor International concluded that a deal with Chinese suitors presented a "non-negligible risk of a failure to obtain CFIUS approval." A subsidiary of China's Tsinghua University terminated its agreement to buy a stake in Western Digital Corporation when CFIUS decided to investigate the deal.

U.S. lawmakers have also sounded the alarm on Chinese investment, threatening new legislation to expand the scope of CFIUS's reviews, while other lawmakers demanded "a full and rigorous investigation" of the Chicago Stock Exchange deal and raised concerns about other deals. At the same time, CFIUS issued its annual report showing that, in 2014, it had reviewed more transactions from China than from any other country – for the third year in a row.