Tech "unicorns" could be getting rarer as the odds are increasingly stacked against entrepreneurs and investors hoping to back the next billion-dollar start-up.
"I think it's fair to say that over the past few months, there's been a pretty stark change in the funding environment in Silicon Valley," said Chamath Palihapitiya, a venture capitalist at SocialCapital. "The reality is that there was a lot of free, cheap money running around here, looking for the next Facebook or the next Uber or the next Snapchat. And the result of that was … many, many bad investments."