Some $28.2 billion in venture capital funds were raised in the United States in 2015, down 9 percent from $31.1 billion a year earlier, according to the National Venture Capital Association.

But after the Silicon Valley free money party died down, waking up with a painful hangover is a good thing, according to Palihapitiya. That's because it has reminded small businesses and their investors that building a strong, sustainable company takes work, he said.



And luckily for technology start-ups, that industry may be the least hurt by drastic market swings and shrinking pools of money, he said.

"If you take a 10- or 20- or 30-year view, the industry that is the most inoculated from all of this stuff is technology." Palihapitiya told CNBC in an interview.