Trading Tesla ahead of the Model 3 announcement Wednesday, 30 Mar 2016 | 5:00 PM ET | 01:48

As Tesla Motors prepares to unveil its cheaper car, "Fast Money" traders cannot see past the company's stock price.

The electric automaker on Thursday night will unveil the Model 3. It starts at $35,000 and marks the company's first step into the mass market.

Though some touted Tesla's long-term prospects, traders contended they would avoid the company's shares at their current price.

"I think it's really impossible to justify this valuation," said trader Tim Seymour.