Josh Brown bets on chickens, Arm & Hammer

"Halftime Report" report trader Josh Brown is betting on Sanderson Farms and Church & Dwight to spark a rebound in his CNBC Pro model portfolio.

Brown, who uses a simple technical analysis method to pick his stocks, was named "Trader of the Year" in the contest in 2015, but his performance hasn't been as strong in the first quarter of 2016, now lagging behind the group.

"This is the most uncomfortable position I've been in since the contest began — the overwhelming exposure now in my portfolio is to the red-hot consumer staples sector," Brown wrote in an email regarding his holdings, which include McCormick & Co., a maker of spices.