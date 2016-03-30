Lightning Round: Huge worldwide opportunity

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Kinder Morgan: "Anything is possible. I've lost faith in Kinder Morgan. Period."

Netflix: "I like Netflix. Why? because I think the opportunity for Netflix is bigger than the stock. I think it is a worldwide network and it should not be constrained by this lower total market capitalization."

Edwards Lifesciences: "This stock is way too cheap because they have the better mousetrap. Don't forget you have to crack open the chest cavity. This is really good for people in their 60s, 70s and 80s. This company remains a strong buy."

Domino's Pizza: "We've got to give Patty Doyle [CEO] a break. Patty I wish it was the Elite 10, because that just would have been point blank Patty Doyle and Tim Cook [Apple CEO]."

MasTec: "Not my favorite. Infrastructure company that's run. I'm not going to go there. Believe it or not I actually like Eaton when it comes to that infrastructure. Eaton, it's been a long time since I've really felt good about that stock."

HanesBrands: "No, too much competition. I'm liking Ross Stores, TJX and I'm liking PVH. Meanwhile I was too conservative on Lululemon."

Eli Lilly: "Here's the problem: I expected more from their Alzheimer's drug, and others did, too. So we are going to hold off on that one. It was disappointing end points."