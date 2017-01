"Boeing has a large backlog of orders to last them through the next six years," Jim Lebenthal, of Lebenthal Asset Management, said. He also noted that several airplane programs were seeing consistent margin expansion.

Pete Najarian, of Najarian Family Advisors, explained his positive view of the stock as being tied to international demand for Boeing planes.

"The growth at Boeing continues and if international demand can hold up, although questionable, it should be a really strong catalyst going forward."

Josh Brown, Ritholtz Wealth Management, disagreed and was the lone vote on the board for Procter & Gamble.

When Berkshire Hathaway and Walgreens Boots Alliance went head-to-head – our experts kicked the boots to the curb in favor of the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate.