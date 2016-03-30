Myanmar's new leader hints at bringing Suu Kyi to power

Myanmar's new president has alluded to removing a highly controversial constitutional clause that could see revolutionary leader Aung San Suu Kyi come to power. The country's powerful military is unlikely to be impressed.

"I have a duty to amend this constitution so that it becomes a constitution that suits our country and matches democratic values," said Htin Kyaw after being sworn in as Myanmar's first civilian president in fifty years on Wednesday.

Political strategists believe he was referring to a rule that bans Suu Kyi, leader of the ruling political party National League for Democracy (NLD), from becoming president due to the fact that her children are British citizens, as was her late husband.

Htin Kyaw was hand-picked by Suu Kyi earlier this month for the role of president, a move that makes him a proxy leader with Suu Kyi indirectly calling the shots, Myanmar watchers widely agree.

Any change to the current constitution, passed in 2008, requires 75 percent approval among parliamentarians. But with 25 percent of parliamentary seats reserved for the military, that could be tricky.

The nation's armed junta controlled the political landscape until it officially dissolved in 2011, having initially staged a coup in 1962.