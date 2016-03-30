    Autos

    The world has yet to see Tesla's latest vehicle, the Model 3, but that hasn't stopped everyone from lining up to order it, according to Mashable Australia.

    Aussie Andreas Stephens set up camp outside a Tesla dealership in Sydney around 7 a.m. local time Tuesday, hoping to be one of the world's first to pre-order the electric vehicle, he told Mashable.

    Die-hard fans who order in person Thursday will be placed in the queue ahead of those who wait for the official online unveil later that night. Still, they will have to compete with current owners of the Model S or X, who get priority, the company said in a recent blog post.

    Tesla is set to stream the Model 3's debut Thursday at 8:30 p.m. PT. With a starting price of $35,000, the vehicle will sell at a relative discount to the Model S, which starts between $60,000 and $70,000, depending on the version.

    The Model 3 requires a $1,000 reservation deposit and is slated to hit the assembly line in late 2017, according to the company's website.

    To be sure, dealerships aren't exactly drawing crowds, based on Mashable's photos.

    Still, thanks to Australia's time zone advantage (Sydney is 18 hours ahead of California), Stephens and the others featured on Tesla's Twitter account aren't backing down.

    "I'm quite excited to be part of history in the making, hopefully," he told Mashable.

    For more on Stephens' wait, see the full article on Mashable Australia's website.

    — CNBC's Phil LeBeau contributed to this report.

