While Rousseff's departure sounds like the optimal scenario, as it would breathe fresh air into Brazil's political structure and potentially improve sentiment and confidence among citizens and investors, a few Brazil watchers caution that any political change will take some time.

"This impeachment process will not go as quickly or cleanly as markets seem to be pricing in," said Win Thin, head of Emerging Market Currency Strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"There is no way Rousseff and Lula will go quietly. Plus, the new president will inherit a lot of baggage left over from Rousseff," said Thin.

If Rousseff were to be impeached by the lower house in April, Vice President Michel Temer would take the presidential seat temporarily. Rousseff would still need to be formally impeached, a process that could take up to a year. Temer, who is also the leader of the Democratic Movement Party, is already said to be detailing an extensive plan if he were to take over as president of Brazil.

As we wait for the possible impeachment proceedings and vote in April, Brazil experts will be keeping an eye on the other four centrist parties to see how they will react to the Democratic Movement Party's decision to abandon Rousseff.

"A formal decision is unlikely, but any signs that they are effectively abandoning the administration will be telling," said Combs. "Centrist parties do not want to be on the losing side of this story."