Recession is not off the table: Strategist

Dovishness by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen sent the market into a rally Tuesday, which extended into Wednesday, but a recession is going to "rear its head," according to this marker strategist.

While her firm does not foresee a financial downturn within the next year and a half, Samantha Azzarello, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Wednesday that she doesn't think a recession is "off the table."

Signs of an impending recession are a decelerated GDP and widespread weakness across five to six different measures, she said.