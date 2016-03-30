Someone told Kobe Bryant he shouldn't play basketball

The counselor gave what might usually sound like sound advice ... to anyone but Kobe Bryant.



"He said, 'You know, that's not very realistic,' and I said, 'Well, this is what I want to be,'" Bryant said. But the counselor insisted, "'I think you should be something else.'"



Fortunately, Bryant ignored that advice and doubled down on his dream. "I thought, 'If this is so hard to accomplish, how in the world am I going to accomplish it if I don't put all my eggs in one basket? If I don't focus 100 percent on this, I'm never going to get there.'"



The Laker legend is thinking a lot about his career — or at least answering questions about it — on his farewell tour. He's also planning for a future that will employ his passion for creative storytelling, whether it's in branding or maybe even in entertainment.

"I think it's important to try to pass on whatever information, whatever knowledge I have to the next generation," Bryant said. "A lot of things that I've learned in my life I want to share, and share in a creative way." Creative storytelling creates messages that he said "stick a little more." However, Bryant also jokes that every time another player asks him what he plans to do after his last game, he says he'll take up golf "and just get fat and hang out."