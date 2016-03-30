Star biotech hedgie gives picks, knocks Clinton

As biotechnology shares cratered on continued criticism from presidential candidates about rising drug prices, one hedge fund has managed to find eye-popping returns in the space.

While the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF saw an 11 percent gain in 2015, the Perceptive Life Sciences Fund posted a 51.8 percent return and was the No. 1 performing hedge fund of last year, according to a Bloomberg News ranking.

Joe Edelman, CEO of Perceptive Advisors and manager of the fund since its inception, told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" that Hillary Clinton is incorrect on the issue.

"Well, she's wrong. I understand the idea that [with] high drug prices in general, you'd rather have them low if you could, but there's a balance," Edelman said Wednesday.

He discussed his current favorite stocks on the show and, in a CNBC Pro exclusive video with Meg Tirrell, he handicapped the prospects for one particular hot biotech looking to score a big FDA win next month.