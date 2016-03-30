The Israeli company that may have cracked Apple's iPhone on behalf of the FBI isn't confirming that it contributed to the law enforcement agency's investigation of the San Bernardino shooting rampage.

But the company's website is revealing.

Cellebrite co-CEO Yossi Carmil told CNBC on Wednesday that "under no circumstances do we comment on our forensic business clients, ever." He added that the company has a "set of ethics we will never violate."



The FBI, after failing to get Apple to help it crack open the phone of one of the terrorists who killed 14 people on December 2, hacked into the device with an outside technology firm. The Bureau has not named that firm, but industry sources told NBC News that it was Cellebrite that contributed to the effort.