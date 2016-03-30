Warner Bros.' newest DC Comics film was widely panned by critics, earning at its lowest point a 28 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a slew of poor reviews. As of Wednesday, the film held a 29 percent rating

Audience members had a very different opinion of the movie, however, granting it a 72 percent "Fresh" rating on the review site.

"Batman v. Superman" may have found its saving grace in the form of Wonder Woman, who, although only appearing briefly on screen, has created a stir on social media.

"'Wonder Woman' is definitely a film to keep an eye on in 2017," Shawn Robbins, senior analyst at BoxOffice, told CNBC. "She was arguably one of the most buzzed-about aspects of 'Batman v. Superman,' and audiences have been clamoring for a female-driven superhero film for years."

"Wonder Woman" is scheduled for release in June 2017.