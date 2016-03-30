US Treasury yields hold higher after Yellen, notes sale

U.S. sovereign bonds prices edged lower Wednesday as markets digested dovish signals by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and digested ADP private payrolls data.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to its price, moved higher to 1.8255 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.6514percent.
Yellen managed to curb expectations of an imminent interest rate hike by the central bank during her speech at the Economic Club of New York Tuesday, saying it would be wise for the Federal Open Market Committee "to proceed cautiously in adjusting policy."