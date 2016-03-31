CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder knows a thing or two about running a business.



The 65-year-old entrepreneur took over the nearly bankrupt company 15 years ago and rebuilt the Hardee's and Carl's Jr. brands into an empire with more than 3,600 locations.

Before Puzder took the helm, CKE Restaurants was saddled with more than $700 million in debt and a market capitalization down to around $200,000, according to the company.



"You don't find a lot of CEOs who have been in the same position going on 16 years, so I guess I've made it," Puzder told CNBC.



For young entrepreneurs looking to break into the restaurant industry and stay in the game, Puzder has a few tips.