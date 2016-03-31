    Investing

    Almanac: Why April will bring sunshine to stocks

    Getty Images

    Editor's Note: Jeffrey A. Hirsch is editor-in-chief of the Stock Trader's Almanac, which popularized the "sell in May" market strategy.

    Since 2006, the Dow Jones industrial average in April has been up 10 years in a row with an average gain of 2.8 percent to reclaim its position as the best DJIA month since 1950. April is third best for the S&P 500 and fourth best for Nasdaq composite since 1971.

    And April 1999 was the first month to see a 1,000-point Dow surge. So what's the outlook for this generally positive month?

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NASDAQ
    ---
    model portfolios
    • halftime
    • squawk box

    More From Investing

    Contact Investing

    • CNBC NEWSLETTERS

      Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

      Please choose a subscription

      Please enter a valid email address
      Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...