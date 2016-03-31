Almanac: Why April will bring sunshine to stocks

Editor's Note: Jeffrey A. Hirsch is editor-in-chief of the Stock Trader's Almanac, which popularized the "sell in May" market strategy.



Since 2006, the Dow Jones industrial average in April has been up 10 years in a row with an average gain of 2.8 percent to reclaim its position as the best DJIA month since 1950. April is third best for the S&P 500 and fourth best for Nasdaq composite since 1971.

And April 1999 was the first month to see a 1,000-point Dow surge. So what's the outlook for this generally positive month?