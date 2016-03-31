But with earnings season kicking off next week, companies are set to suspend buybacks until after they report, Cashin said. Many believe those share repurchases have provided up to 70 percent of the support in the market, he added.

"I think you're going to see the market pretty much stay defensive here," he said.

The S&P 500 telecommunications sector, up more than 15 percent year to date, has led the market. Risk-off, dividend-yielding utilities and consumer staples stocks are up about 14 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

In keeping with the risk-off trend, U.S. Treasurys have outperformed the market this year. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF is up more than 7 percent this year, while the S&P 500 has risen slightly.

Jeff Rosenberg, chief investment strategist for fixed income at BlackRock, said Thursday that much of that return came from negative stock market sentiment around economic slowdown in China, persistently low oil prices and worries about the high-yield debt market.

"That resulted in a big risk off, and bonds benefit in that kind of environment," he told "Squawk on the Street."