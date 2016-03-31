Cramer: Europe's shocking turn—1 guy called it   

"They were dead wrong and he was dead right."

One year ago, precisely when almost everyone had given up on the idea that Europe could be saved, Cembalest drilled down on the actions of European central bank President Mario Draghi, and said Europe's economy would turn around.

"If you read other research reports and news stories published at the same time, it is clear that the short-termers and their acolytes in the media weren't seeing it, simply because a very small country, Greece, was grabbing all the headlines," Cramer said.

Read more from Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer Remix: It's worth more dead than alive

Cramer: Unleash the hounds—time to buy Xerox

Cramer: Janet Yellen fooled us again

Cramer considered Cembalest's predictions brilliant. One year ago the euro hit a low versus the dollar on the FXE, the ETF that reflects the price of the euro against the dollar, and it was at $104. Almost everyone but Cembalest felt a breakdown would occur at that price.

"They were dead wrong, and he was dead right," Cramer said.

So, when earnings are reported next week, Cramer thinks investors will have easy comparisons. Europe has now come back, along with its currency. The U.S. is weaker, and therefore its currency is weaker.

It is the beginning of the end of the reign of the strong dollar. And when earnings are reported, Cramer expects a parade of bumps in estimates on U.S. based international companies, just when analysts were predicting severe declines because of a weakening euro.

"Those of you who are astonished at this turn of good fortune, let me admonish you — there is nothing astonishing here," Cramer said.

It all came down to the detective work of Cembalest, who was able to see it. And it is his prediction of the European recovery that Cramer believes is what's driving so many U.S. based industrials to reach new highs.