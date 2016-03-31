Cramer to feds: Remove GE Capital's shackles

Cramer: GE Capital no longer 'too big to fail' Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 | 9:15 AM ET

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday it's 'ludicrous' that GE Capital is under "too big to fail" regulations.

"They've done a remarkable job. The GE Capital's financial receivables have decreased 74 percent, cash is up big. The debt they have now is much more oriented towards selling equipment," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

General Electric's financial arm asked the U.S. government to quit designating it as a "systemically important financial institution." The label, given to companies deemed "too big to fail," subjects them to tighter regulations under the Dodd-Frank Act.