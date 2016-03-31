Cramer Remix: Troubled sector worth speculation   

After the decline on Thursday, Jim Cramer's inclination was to buy biotech stocks. But, in many cases, it is too late to get out. So many investors sold biotechs in the first quarter, now the group seems sold out.

"I think it is worth reminding you of a major caveat: biotech investing is hard! This entire group is full of land mines just waiting to be set off," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer warned investors to be very careful when speculating on development-stage biotechs, because the sector is extremely volatile. Even high quality stocks can implode.

So, why does anyone bother owning speculative biotechs?

The flipside to these two scenarios is that while investors must be careful, the group can also soar like Medivation, which roared on a takeover speculation.

So, while some investors may want to own early-stage biotech stocks, Cramer wants investors to remember that they can lose a tremendous amount of value in the blink of an eye. The group is not for the faint of heart and certainly not for a retirement fund.

