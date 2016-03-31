Cramer Remix: Troubled sector worth speculation   

So, with most of biotech rebounding on Thursday after the news of a potential takeover bid on Medivation, Cramer wondered what to do with a development-stage biotech like Radius Health.
Radius is a company focused on treating osteoporosis and other endocrine-mediated disorders. The stock fell 4 percent on Thursday, though it had positive news of a new drug application with the FDA for its lead drug, a therapy for osteoporosis that is already awaiting review in Europe.
Cramer spoke with Radius Health CEO Robert Ward, who described the urgency of meeting the needs of those with osteoporosis.
"When we think about osteoporosis, not many people realize that there are more Americans affected by osteoporosis than cancer … So, it's a huge, unmet medical need, and so as new therapies come out it readdresses this question: how do we get access, how do we get treatment to these patients," Ward said.
Another biotech that has been a real punching bag lately is Seres Therapeutics, which is devoted to creating drugs that will restore the balance of the bacterial ecosystem in a patient's intestines.
Its lead compound is designed to prevent the recurrence of CDI, an inflammation of the large intestine that is one of the worst antibiotic threats out there. It is a disease that can be treated with antibiotics, but the same antibiotics that cure it could create a bacterial imbalance that could leave someone getting infected again.
Seres Therapeutics CEO Dr. Roger Pomerantz explained to Cramer that the goal of the company is to both think about the patient and save money for what he views as a failing health care system.
"You go to a high unmet need niche … you come up with a drug that is innovative and has tremendous data, and then you use it and price it right so that you can make a fair profit for your shareholders, at the same time returning money to the failing healthcare system … This is what drug development is, or should be, about," Pomerantz said.
In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few caller-favorite stocks:
Relypsa: "Too speculative, didn't like the last results. I know many viewers love it, and they're going to hector me for that, but I have been right to be cautious!"
World Wrestling Entertainment: "Not enough there. We've got entertainment companies like Disney and Time Warner. Those I like."
Read MoreLightning Round: I've been right to be cautious on this