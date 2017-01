Donald Trump says 'Get 'em out' Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 | 7:16 AM ET

First there was, "You're fired." Then, there was "Make America Great Again." Now, Republican front-runner Donald Trump might be on to another signature catchphrase:



"Get 'em out."



It's the phrasing he has repeatedly fired back when interrupted by protesters on the campaign trail, including in Nevada, Iowa and North Carolina.