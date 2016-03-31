Dow on track for historic Q1 comeback

A new Wisconsin poll shows GOP presidential candidate Ted Cruz leads national front-runner Donald Trump in advance of the state's Tuesday primary. In the Democratic race, Bernie Sanders in Wisconsin narrowly leads national front-runner Hillary Clinton. (NBC News)

After saying he believes there should be punishment for women who undergo abortions if the procedure were outlawed, Trump walked back the comment, saying in a statement, the person "performing this illegal act … would be held legally responsible, not the woman." (CNBC)

New guidelines from the FDA could expand women's access to an abortion-inducing pill in several states that have sought to limit its use, including North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas. (USA Today)

Tesla (TSLA) is set to stream its new Model 3 debut this evening. With a starting price of $35,000, the electric vehicle will sell at a relative discount to the Model S, which starts between $60,000 and $70,000, depending on the version. (CNBC)

The new iPhone SE ships today, a week after Apple (AAPL) began taking orders. The SE features a smaller 4-inch touchscreen, and a smaller starting price tag of $399. The smaller iPad Pro, which starts at $599, also ships today. (USA Today)

General Electric (GE) in 1996, with Jack Welch at the helm, passed on buying Apple for just $2 billion, former top lieutenant Bob Wright reveals in a new book. Apple was valued at more than $600 billion — more than GE's market capitalization. (New York Post)

Sundar Pichai, head of Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit, was handed a pay package valued at $100.5 million early 2015, even before he was elevated to become CEO of the world's biggest Internet business. Pichai's 2016 package could be double last year's haul. (FT)

Malaysia's embattled Prime Minister Najib Razak spent as much as $15 million on luxury items such as clothes, jewelry, and a car, according to bank-transfer information from an investigation there. Najib has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. (WSJ)

U.S. ratings agency Standard & Poor's has cut its credit rating outlooks for China and Hong Kong from stable to negative, citing increasing economic and financial risks to the mainland government's creditworthiness. (CNBC)

A unit of China's eighth-largest investment bank has defaulted on a Hong Kong-traded renminbi bond, according to a document seen by the Financial Times, marking the first debt breach by a state-owned enterprise in China's offshore market in nearly two decades.

A North Korean newspaper is warning citizens to prepare for economic hardships ahead, as the rogue nation channels funding into its weapons program amid new UN sanctions. (CNBC)

Two hedge fund quantitative analysts have come up with an algorithm that diagnoses heart disease from MRI images. They beat nearly 1,000 other teams in one of the most ambitious competitions in artificial intelligence. (FT)

Christie's is set to auction off an ultra-rare, 14.6-carat blue diamond that's expected to sell for up to between $35 million and $45 million — though experts say it could top the high end of that range and set a new record for a blue stone. (CNBC)