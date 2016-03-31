Designers, photographers, video editors and marketing teams rejoice! Someone is hoping to rescue you from the soul-sapping email workflow.

Email is a scourge to most creative professionals — whose work requires a collaborative, visual process rather than a disorganized email workflow — and now several start-ups are hoping to marginalize it as much as possible.

Hightail is one of several companies that have stepped up to fill the Google Docs-size void in the creative world. While the rest of us have been sharing work in the cloud, due to large file sizes and proprietary software, creative workers have been stuck in inbox purgatory, exchanging Dropbox links and downloading attachments to open in Photoshop.



Indeed, a survey of 400 creative professionals by Hightail found that 70 percent said email was an ineffective tool for managing their projects.

It's a problem beyond creative collaboration. In a study of workplace emails, researcher Peter Gloor, of MIT Sloan Management Review, found that companies that have more streamlined email had better outcomes, including happier customers and lower employee attrition.