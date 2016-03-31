Europe closes lower; down 7.6% for the quarter; US jobs eyed

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed provisionally lower by 0.97 percent, with all major European bourses finishing in the red. This comes after a stellar rally on Wednesday following dovish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. For the quarter, the index was down 7.6 percent.



Banking and telecoms stocks led the declines on Thursday. French operators Orange and Bouygues said they would extend negotiations around completing their tie-up to the weekend, saying talks were "not yet sufficiently advanced". The news sent shares of Bouygues and Orange sharply lower and also dragged down other French names in the sector including Iliad. The sector closed lower by 1.6 percent.

In the banking sector, Italy's Unicredit could delay a 1.76 billion-euro ($2 billion) rights issue for Banca Popolare di Vicenza which was set for April, according to a report by Reuters, citing sources. Unicredit shares closed 3 percent lower and dragged down other Italian banks which are also looking to raise further capital.