Forced labor at Qatar World Cup sites: Amnesty

"The abuse of migrant workers is a stain on the conscience of world football," Salil Shetty, Amnesty International secretary general, said in a news release.

"For players and fans, a World Cup stadium is a place of dreams. For some of the workers who spoke to us, it can feel like a living nightmare," Shetty added.

"Despite five years of promises, FIFA has failed almost completely to stop the World Cup being built on human rights abuses," Shetty went on to say.

Qatar is set to be the first Middle Eastern nation to host the FIFA World Cup – the biggest international tournament in soccer — in six years' time.

However, both its bid to host the tournament and alleged treatment of workers on related building projects have been mired in controversy.

Amnesty's most recent report is based on interviews with 132 migrants involved in the rebuilding of Khalifa stadium, which will host matches during the tournament. The organisation also spoke to 99 workers involved in the landscaping of green spaces in the Aspire Zone complex.

One worker from Nepal described his life in Qatar as "like a prison. The work is difficult, we worked for many hours in the hot sun."