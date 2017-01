Authorities claim that Kent, who now runs the employment networking site Oilpro, allegedly hacked into Rigzone's site and stole resume information from more than 700,000 customer accounts.

The complaint details how Kent aggressively worked to get jobs website operator DHI Group to purchase Oilpro for up to $20 million after he allegedly boosted Oilpro's customer base through hacking attacks on Rigzone, all while claiming that Oilpro had "increased its membership through standard marketing methods."

The complaint, which was filed in Manhattan federal court in New York, said that more than 111,000 accounts that were hacked on Rigzone ended up on Oilpro.

Kent's lawyer, Dan Cogdell, did not return a request for comment.