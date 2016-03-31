    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Lightning Round: It's ridiculously overvalued

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Relypsa: "Too speculative, didn't like the last results. I know many viewers love it and they're going to hector me for that, but I have been right to be cautious!"

    World Wrestling Entertainment: "Not enough there. We've got entertainment companies like Disney and Time Warner. Those I like."

    Qorvo: "No, here is the problem. We've got Broadcom, which is symbol AVGO, and Skyworks. I think both are doing better."

    Shake Shack: "Yesterday an analyst upgraded it from Longbow. Here is my problem with Shake Shack: it is too expensive per store unit. It is valued ridiculously. I prefer McDonald's ... I think McDonald's is the one to buy here."

    Invesco Mortgage Capital: "No, that has a huge yield. That is a total red flag, and I'm not playing."

