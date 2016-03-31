10-year Treasury going to 1.25% by end of year: Mark Grant Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 | 6:41 AM ET

Hilltop Securities' Mark Grant is known for making bold calls, and on Thursday, he made one for U.S. 10-year Treasury bonds.

Grant told CNBC's "Squawk Box" he sees the U.S. 10-year yield falling as low as 1.25 percent as the Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged this year. The 10-year is currently yielding more than 1.8 percent.

"I think interest rates are going to stay low and head lower, as a matter of fact. I don't think the Fed is going to do anything for the entire year," Hilltop's managing director said.

While he sees a "slight" chance the Fed's policymaking committee could move in June, an April rate hike appears to be off the table following a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday that was widely seen as dovish.