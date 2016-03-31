Despite headlines about blockbusters "Batman v Superman" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" driving record box office grosses, fewer people are going to the movies. The number of tickets sold in the United States has declined 7 percent since 2009; it's higher ticket prices that are driving up the total dollar numbers.

A number of factors are keeping customers home, including the explosion of in-home entertainment options. One solution? New technology that makes theaters dramatically different from what consumers could get at home.

