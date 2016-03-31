I was a sophomore at the University of Texas at Austin when I saw a poster that read: " Make $10,000 for the summer with an internship on Wall Street."

For a young woman who had $5 in her bank account, $10,000 seemed like a fortune and the answer to all her problems. I thought: "That's where I need to be!"

Even though I was a business major, I knew very little about Wall Street and less about how to land an internship. I soon learned that the odds were not in my favor: I was a woman, I was Hispanic, I had no connections and no legal papers for employment. Wall Street was a boys' club, and I didn't have a membership. Regardless, I had my eyes set on Wall Street and I put all my efforts into getting there.

