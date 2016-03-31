North Korean media warns of famine ahead

A North Korean newspaper has warned citizens to prepare for economic hardships ahead as the rogue nation channels funding into its weapons program.



In an editorial published in state-controlled outlet Rodong Sinmun this week, a reference was made to a new "arduous march," the term given to the 1990s economic crisis and famine that killed over two million.

"The path to the revolution is never easy, we might have to go through Arduous March again—in which we only had to eat roots of the grass—and we might have to fight against our enemies all by one's self," the editorial said, according to a CNBC translation of the Korean text.

The article comes as the United Nations (U.N.) enforces tough new sanctions on the country in the aftermath of Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test in January, and a rocket launch in February. The new measures, passed on March 2, are more aggressive than previous U.N. resolutions and designed to cut off funds for Pyongyang's nuclear and other banned weapons program, the U.N. said.

"The international community, speaking with one voice, has sent Pyongyang a simple message: North Korea must abandon these dangerous programs and choose a better path for its people," U.S. President Barack Obama said in a statement following the U.N. resolution.