Then shale came. The image above was taken by NASA's Landsat 8 satellite in 2015, the place was built up, and the shale drilling infrastructure was visible from space. (See the full NASA report here.)

The breakneck growth is visible in numbers, as well. There were 67 gas-producing wells in 2009, according to the Texas Railroad Commission. By 2013, there were more than 2,400. Likewise, oil leases went from 40 in 2009 to more than 2,500 in 2013.

The Texas Observer reported in 2012 that the town's population had more than doubled to 10,000 people. Dovalina told NPR that revenue from property taxes rose from about $50 million in 2008 to nearly $200 million by 2014.

But if oil and gas prices remain low — as many analysts predict they will — the landscape could empty out once again. A March report from the U.S. Energy Information Association showed oil production at Eagle Ford up by 10 barrels a day over the previous month, and natural gas up 23,000 cubic feet. But production has declined more or less steadily from a peak in 2015.