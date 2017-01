"In emerging market and developing economies, commonly used tax incentives aimed at attracting foreign direct investment should be scaled back because they are largely ineffective and costly," the IMF said in a report.

China, for instance, offers various tax incentives for foreign companies and operates Special Economic Zones with free market-orientated policies designed to attract international business.

The IMF also advised against preferential tax treatment for small companies, saying such policies could incentivize businesses to remain small so as to remain eligible for special treatment.

It said a better way to support small businesses was a simplified tax regime that could "facilitate firm entry and reduce informality" and potentially raise productivity.