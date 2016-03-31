Several commodity markets may have experienced sharp turbulence in the first three months of 2016; yet one precious metal seems to have weathered the storm almost effortlessly.

Gold has seen its biggest three-month gain since the third quarter of 1990, showing gains of more than 15 percent so far this year. And if it continues its winning streak, gold could be heading for its best quarter in close to 30 years, according to Reuters.

One strategist however believes that there's still more room to run for the yellow metal.

"There's still a lot more upside scope to go as the long-term chart shows on gold with an eight-year cycle bottom in place," Ron William, senior tactical & market timing strategist at The ECU Group, told CNBC Thursday.

"Certainly there's a big change in investors psychology now in the yellow metal as seen by the performance. And by the models we're following, it is the best outperformer across multi-assets this year."