Such momentum caused the retailer to announce this month a long-term goal of achieving at least a 3 percent annual comparable-sales increase, up from its earlier implied guidance for a 2 percent to 2.5 percent lift.

For one analyst, this optimism may be a bit misguided. Barclays' Matthew McClintock downgraded the bull's-eye retailer from "overweight" to "underweight," saying he is "highly cautious" about companies that are externally optimistic.

In particular, he questioned Target's ability to drive a 3 percent annual comparable-sales gain, given that it hasn't achieved that metric since 2011. Prior to 2011, the company's most recent 3 percent gain came in 2007, when it was benefiting from new store expansion and less aggressive competition.

McClintock was bearish on general merchandise stores as a whole, predicting that the rise of Amazon will cause these stores to continue losing share over the next five years. But he argued that deteriorating trends in this category could hurt Target, in particular.

"We forecast that the general merchandise category as a whole will only grow by an aggregate $25 billion in the next five years," McClintock told investors. "Given Target's merchandise mix that is less food dependent than other general merchandise retailers [such as Wal-Mart or Costco], we believe the company could face the most pressure from this macro shift in consumer shopping channels."

Target shares were trading 2 percent lower, near $82, on Thursday.