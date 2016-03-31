"We all know through witnessing, watching, observing the auto industry, that demand is a lot harder to manufacture than manufacturing [cars] is harder to execute on," said Drew Cupps on CNBC's "Power Lunch." Cupps is a Tesla shareholder and president/CIO of Cupps Capital Management.

"While people have certainly critiqued Tesla for being a quarter late or for not hitting this number or that number, when you take a step back this is a company that's grown between 30 and 50 percent a year. ... [The Model 3] is that third building block to grow at probably 35, 40 percent a year for the next five years."

