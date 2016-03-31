



Tesla will open online ordering for its new Model 3 electric car ahead of schedule, amid signs of heavy demand, CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday.

The original plan had been for online orders to open at 11:30 p.m. ET, as Musk began the presentation to unveil the new car.

But in recent days, people have camped out at Tesla stores worldwide in an effort to be first in the deposit queue.

The refundable $1,000 deposit will give people a place in line ahead of the $35,000 sedan's expected late-2017 launch.

Musk acknowledged the strong demand in an earlier tweet as well.