While the rest of the world frets about the knock-on effect of China's economic slowdown, the Chinese have a bigger worry: themselves.

As the transition of the world's largest manufacturing hub to a consumption and services-led economy gets into full swing, jobs and money are being lost, threatening social stability in the communist state.

China premier Li Keqiang has repeatedly defended China's economic policies, pledging to cut corporate red tape, reduce corporate debt, improve financial regulation and ensure no mass layoffs.

"We are confident that as long as we continue to reform and open up, China's economy will not suffer a hard landing," Li said as recently as March 16, in a message that resonated worldwide because what happens in China does not stay in China.

But inside China, there are protests as thousands of mine workers go unpaid, angry retail investors blame regulators for lost capital in and Beijing cracks down on unflattering news.



Here are the key issues China's leaders are grappling with: