Another month, another jobs report. When March's number hits on Friday, here's how you play it.

With history as our guide, we looked for the best trades when nonfarm payrolls beat or miss expectations. Over the last decade, the report has fallen short of expectations more often than it has surpassed them. According to Kensho, a tool designed to quantify historical market events, the number has missed consensus by a margin of 10,000 jobs 56 times since 2006, versus 45 beats by the same margin.