Time to sell Target?

It has been a bull's-eye year for Target. The second-largest discount retailer in the U.S. has rallied more than 12% year-to-date.



Despite those gains, Barclays downgraded Target from Overweight to Underweight and cut the price target from $90 to $70. In a research note, the firm cited substantial pressure within e-commerce.



The Halftime Report experts believe Barclays' missed the mark on Target and disagree with the call.

