Time to sell Target?

This call is ludicrous, according to Pete Najarian. "This seems absolutely nuts to me. Management is unbelievable and Target is so strong in this environment," he said.
Joe Terranova believes Target will top $100 before it hits $70. Terranova wouldn't be a seller here.
Tailwinds are favorable here, said Sarat Sethi. "The consumer has more money in their wallet and will spend more money," Sethi added.
—By CNBC Producer Bree Kelly. Follow her on Twitter @Bree_Kelly
Trader disclosure: On March 31, 2016, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Halftime Report" traders:
JOSH BROWN: Long AAPL, BABA, CORE, DE, DNKN, GE, JMBA, LNKD, SAM, SHAK, SPWR, TWTR, XLE
SARAT SETHI: Long AA, AAL, AAPL, ACN, BWA, CSCO, DAL, DGI, DLPH, F, FB, GE, GM, GOOG, HAR, HON, JWN, LB, M, MSFT, QCOM, SJM, UAL, V, WFM, XPO, YHOO, YUM
PETE NAJARIAN: Long AAPL, BAC, DAL, EGO, HAIN, HOG, KO, KSS, LC, LPX, MDLS, MET, MSFT, MXIM, NEM, POT, SCHW, SLW, TCK, UAL, WYNN, ZIOP, EWZ, GDX, SLV, COP, LVS, He is long calls AAPL, AKS, AMJ, BAC, BMY, CL, CSCO, DIS, DISCA, GE, GRPN, KMI, KMI-A, LUX, MRK, PEP, PFE, SAVE, VIAB, XOM he is long puts CHK, DB, HAB, HES, PBR, RY, VLO
JOE TERRANOVA: Long VRTS.